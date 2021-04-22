Delhi

Coronavirus | Six Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen: Minister tells Centre

A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment outside Shanti Mukund Hospital, facing shortage in beds and medical oxygen, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers countrywide, in New Delhi, on Thursday, April 22, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

At least six Delhi hospitals have run out of liquid medical oxygen, as per a letter written by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.

Mr. Sisodia urged the Union Minister to intervene to save the lives of people of Delhi and make sure that Delhi gets its quota of oxygen from other States.

He said that Delhi was not getting the full quota of oxygen from a plant in Haryana as district officials were stopping trucks coming from Delhi to get the liquid medical oxygen.

Earlier in the day, several city hospitals said that they have dangerously low levels of oxygen.

