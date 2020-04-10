Delhi

Coronavirus | Over 30 booked for stepping out without masks in Delhi

An elderly man wearing a protective mask rides his tricycle down the deserted street, as India remains under an unprecedented lockdown over the highly contagious coronavirus on April 06, 2020 in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Face masks have become mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi

Over 30 people have been booked for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks to guard themselves against coronavirus in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, 32 people were booked after they were found without masks in different areas of the northwest district.

Face masks have become mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi.

On Thursday, 190 cases were registered and 3,954 people detained in Delhi for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown.

