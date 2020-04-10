Coronavirus | Over 30 booked for stepping out without masks in Delhi

Over 30 people have been booked for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks to guard themselves against coronavirus in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.
According to a senior police officer, 32 people were booked after they were found without masks in different areas of the northwest district.
Face masks have become mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi.
On Thursday, 190 cases were registered and 3,954 people detained in Delhi for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown.
