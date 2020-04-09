Kejriwal launches ‘Operation SHIELD’ against COVID-19

The Delhi government will carry out ‘Operation SHIELD’ at 21 locations identified as containment zones in the Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Thursday.

‘Operation SHIELD’, which includes sealing, identifying and quarantining people in containment zones, doorstep delivery of essential items and door-to-door chec-king of people in those areas, will be undertaken by the Delhi government, he said.

“We have begun Operation SHIELD… S for sealing of the immediate area after geographical marking, H for home quarantine of all in the area, I for isolation and tracing of people who have been first and second contacts, E for essential supplies, which involves doorstep delivery of essential items to the people, L for local sanitisation and disinfection of those areas, and D for door-to-door checking so that people having symptoms of COVID-19 are isolated and testing can be done after taking samples,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also spoke about the need to wear masks before stepping out of homes. “This has been advised based on recent observations and news from across the world where authorities are advising everyone, and not just people infected with coronavirus, to wear masks to protect themselves,” he said. “We have issued orders that everyone stepping out of their homes in Delhi should wear masks. If you do not have a mask, you can use a clean cloth or a handkerchief to cover your nose and mouth,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will take strict action against people misbehaving with healthcare professionals, after an incident came to light where two female doctors were mistreated at Gautam Nagar area in Hauz Khas.

“Two female doctors from Safdarjung Hospital were mistreated yesterday [Wednesday] by the locals near their residence out of a belief that they were endangering others and spreading coronavirus in the area. Instances like these will not be tolerated. These doctors and nurses are saving our lives, they are treating our people for coronavirus,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the ongoing pandemic would necessitate the Delhi government to take tough financial decisions. “Because no economic activities are taking place due to the lockdown, the tax collection of the government has stopped. In view of this, we have decided that except for the COVID-19 expenses and other related provisions, such as free ration and food, no other expenses will be incurred on behalf of the government,” he said.

“We have issued orders regarding this and we will have to do this further on a larger scale. All government departments in Delhi have been instructed to stop all expenses other than salaries. Any expenditure other than coronavirus and lockdown expenses will be incurred only with the permission of the Finance Department,” he said.