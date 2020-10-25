Coronavirus | Delhi records 4,136 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 38 days

The national capital on October 25 recorded 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 38 days, while the death toll mounted to 6,258, authorities said.

This is the third consecutive day when over 4,000 new cases have been reported in Delhi. On October 24, 4,116 new cases were reported, on Friday, 4,086 new cases were recorded and 3,882 were reported a day before.

These fresh cases resulted from 49,069 tests conducted the previous day.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 4,136 fresh cases were reported on October 25.

The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 17, when 4,432 new cases were recorded.

Since September 19, new cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23.

Thirty three more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,258, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases on October 25 rose to 26,744 from 26,467 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 3,56,656, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 2,893 from 2,840 on October 24.

The positivity rate on October 25 stood at 8.17%, while the recovery rate was over 90%, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.76%.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,756 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,473 are vacant.

It said that 591 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on October 25 stood at 34,442 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 14,627 in all, adding to 49,069, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on October 25, was over 2.29 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 43.64 lakh.

The bulletin said that 3,23,654 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases have begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had started to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 16,115 compared to 15,808 the previous day.