City sees monthly high cases

Hindu Rao doctors start hunger strike

Delhi reported 4,086 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — its biggest single-day jump in over a month — according to a health bulletin released by the government on Friday.

The last time more cases were reported was on September 18 when there were 4,127 new cases. Also, 26 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 6,189, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 3,48,404 cases, 3,16,214 people have recovered and there are 26,001 active cases.

A total of 58,770 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total tests, 16,874 RT PCR tests were done, which is the highest so far in a single day in the city. Also, the number of active cases that crossed the 25,000-mark after 18 days on Thursday increased to 26,001 on Friday. It has been increasing steadily for the past four days.

The number of people in hospitals and those under home isolation also increased on Friday. Out of the total 15,704 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 67.07% were vacant, as per government data.

The positivity rate was 6.98%, which is the highest in a month. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.18%. The number of containment zones on Friday was 2,777.

In another development, five resident doctors of North body-run Hindu Rao Hospital started an indefinite hunger strike from 4 p.m. on Friday as salaries of over 220 resident doctors of the hospital have not been paid for three months, said Resident Doctors’ Association of the hospital. The doctors have been on strike since October 5 because of the non-payment of salaries.