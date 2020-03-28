Search on for contacts of 8 people tested positive for COVID-19

After eight people, who attended a religious congregation at a mosque in Nizamuddin in New Delhi, were tested positive for COVID-19, the authorities in Delhi are looking for people who were part of the congregation.

On Friday, a total of six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All of them went to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on Tuesday, said a senior officer.

On Thursday, a 65-year-old man isnfected with COVID-19 died at a hospital in Srinagar. He had also attended congregation at Nizamuddin and travelled to Kashmir by train.

In another case, a 52-year-old returned to his town Guntur after attending a religious congregation at the mosque in Nizamuddin and was tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are getting more details of people who attended the congregation and alerting the States to which they belong. We have isolated the people where the event was organised,” said an officer.

A senior police officer said that they are assisting medical teams operating in Nizamuddin area and conducting random checks to detect if there is any mass spread of COVID-19, besides recommending home quarantine to many people.

“Medical teams are functioning in the area for the past one week and taking samples to detect any community spread of the virus. We are coordinating with other authorities to track down people who went back to their towns after attending the congregation,” said the officer. He added that there is a huge possibility that people, who came to attend the congregation at Nizamuddin, have also attended anti-CAA protests at Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh.