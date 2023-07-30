Conjunctivitis: doctors advise to maintain hygiene and distance

July 30, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

With conjunctivitis patients pouring into outpatient departments (hospital OPDs in the city, doctors have advised people to opt for video consultation instead of a physical one to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The recent spell of rains and the resulting floods in the city have exacerbated sanitation issues, causing an escalation in viral and bacterial diseases, including conjunctivitis. Common symptoms include redness and/or itching in one or both the eyes and excessive tear discharge.

According to ophthalmologists, while viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are highly contagious, allergic conjunctivitis — which occurs sporadically in specific seasons — is not.

To prevent its spread, doctors have recommended maintaining adequate hygiene, wiping one’s face with a clean towel or tissue, and refraining from touching the eye. Most cases in the city are self-limiting and will be cured on their own in a few days, they added.

Brig. S.K. Mishra, consultant and head of department (ophthalmology) at Army Hospital (R&R), said, “It is wiser to contact ophthalmologists on the phone instead of coming to the hospital where one not only puts others at risk of other infections but also oneself.”

He added, “It is not advisable to resort to home remedies and self-medication.”

An ophthalmologist at another army hospital said that many health centres are reporting up to 120 conjunctivitis patients a day.

Anuj Mehta, eye specialist at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “We are witnessing approximately 70-100 cases of conjunctivitis or other eye infections daily for the past three days.”

The hospital has set up a special room for such patients with these issues to ensure the safety of others, he added.

Experts said that the condition is prevalent among children under the age of seven, since schools and other crowded areas are popular breeding grounds.

On July 24, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory asking its schools and teachers to take preventive measures against conjunctivitis.

Doctors warn that while complications in conjunctivitis do not lead to blindness per se, patients who contract conjunctivitis immediately after an eye surgery need to be extra cautious since they would be at a higher risk for a loss of vision.

Earlier this week, MCD teachers wrote to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, requesting prompt action and the closure of schools till July 31 to control the spread of the infectious disease among children. The letter was written by Shikshak Nyay Manch, an MCD teachers’ union, asking Ms. Oberoi to take cognisance of the rampant cases of eye infections in MCD schools.

No leaves have been announced by MCD schools amid the rise in conjunctivitis cases.