Congress to organise talent hunt to attract Delhi youth

‘Pratibha to Parivartan’ programme to find young people interested in politics: Delhi Congress chief

November 29, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely (left) addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely (left) addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Tuesday announced it will soon launch a talent hunt to open its doors for young people interested in making a career in politics and drive social change.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “Under the ‘Pratibha to Parivartan’ programme, professionals and common people will be given an opportunity to associate with the party to make a career in politics, who could not otherwise make their entry into politics for various reasons.”

The party will give an opportunity to individuals whose ideology matches with that of his party and want to do social service but have so far stayed away from politics, he added.

Mr. Lovely said the talent hunt will find people not through recommendations but through a two-level screening panel, which includes members from the All India Congress Committee that will conduct interviews and group discussions.

The Congress leader said his party successfully implemented this process on a large-scale in its Madhya Pradesh wing and youth unit by appointing talented people to the organisation and as office-bearers

In the coming days, the Congress will provide a Google form to those interested in signing up. Mr. Lovely said the party is looking for spokespersons, social media experts, content writers, graphic designers, RTI experts, street theatre teams, and people from other professions who will revive the party in Delhi.

