Congress launches campaign song

The Delhi Congress on Friday launched its campaign song — Congress Wali Dilli — ahead of the Assembly elections here.

The song recalls the achievements of the Congress during its 15-year rule in the State, the party said. Launching the song, Delhi Congress chief Shubhash Chopra said the AAP government had reversed the city’s development.

Azad pulls up govt.

Campaign committee head Kirti Azad said the Congress was synonymous for development. “The AAP government did nothing for the development of the city in the past five years as it only misled the people through newspaper advertisements,” Mr. Azad said.

Social media head of the party, Rohan Gupta, said the election campaign will be based on its achievements and not negativity.

“The Congress was putting thrust in using the social media platform in a creative and positive manner,” he said.

“People of Delhi are now recalling the development-oriented governance by the Congress government as under AAP rule, development works have come to a grinding halt. The 120-second song will be played in every nook and corner of the city,” he added.