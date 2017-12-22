Conduct verification at G.B. Road brothels, Crime Branch told

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has directed the Crime Branch to visit brothels in central Delhi’s G.B. Road and conduct verification of all the residents.

Letter by CWC

Stating that all children in brothels need to be taken care of, a letter by the CWC to the Delhi Police directed for details of their home and parents.

The letter states that children are at risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STD), HIV, unwanted pregnancies, loss of childhood and education, drug addiction, besides the risk of exploitation, abuse, trauma, bodily harm and death.

The Crime Branch has also been asked to prepare a list of all minors who may have been kidnapped, trafficked and subjected to exploitation. It has been asked to collect photographs of minor girls, their verified age proofs, information on how many suffer from sexually transmitted diseases and HIV, and how many got pregnant during their stay at the brothels.

“Children rescued from brothels will be rehabilitated. It will be ensured that they do not get back to the places from where are rescued. We suspect that many minors have fake Aadhaar cards to pass them off as major during verification. Such Aadhaar cards will also be verified,” said Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.