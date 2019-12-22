Delhi

College told to pay student over ₹50K for refusing refund of admission fees

Institute to pay amount with interest of 10% per annum

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed the D.R. College of Engineering and Technology to compensate a student by paying over ₹50,000 after it was alleged that the institute refused to refund the amount deposited by the complainant after he withdrew admission.

Directing compensation, the State Commission said: “The institute never pleaded that the seat vacated by the complainant remained vacant. Hence, the role relied upon by the institute does not come to its rescue. There is nothing wrong in directing refund of the fees.”

The directions came following an appeal by the institute where it was contended that the student did not furnish the withdrawal form on time.

“Classes were scheduled to start from September 2008 but due to some personal reasons complainant did not join the classes and opted for withdrawal of the admission. He was asked to furnish an application for withdrawal on the prescribed proforma which he did,” the Bench noted while noting arguments made by the complainant.

“Compensation of ₹50,000 for non-refund of ₹51,700 is extremely excessive and cannot be sustained. Appeal is accepted in part...” the Bench said.

However, the consumer panel specified that the institute will have to pay ₹51,700 with an interest of 10% per annum from September 2008 till the date of refund to the complainant.

