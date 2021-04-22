Delhi

Coach arrested for molesting minor student

A 57-year-old basketball coach was arrested for allegedly molesting his minor student in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Wednesday.

On April 10, a 17-year-old girl, along with her parents, approached Hauz Khas police station and levelled molestation allegations against her basketball coach, a senior police officer said.

The victim further alleged that when she reached Siri Fort, her trainer molested her. She came home and narrated the incident to her parents, the officer said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on the same day and sent to judicial custody, police said.

