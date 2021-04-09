CM takes stock of housing scheme for slum dwellers

52,344 flats are being built in first phase

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to review the progress of flats being constructed under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ scheme for families living in slums here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal directed the officials to expedite the allocation of flats and added that any problems in the implementation of the scheme be brought to his notice so that they can be effectively removed.

Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) were present at the meeting. Under the scheme, 52,344 flats are being built in the first phase by both bodies.

According to the government, DUSIB officials informed the CM that the construction of 18,084 flats was under way and were almost ready while 34,260 flats are being built by the DSIIDC of which 17,660 flats are ready and 16,600 under construction. Besides, the officials informed him that 4,833 flats have been allotted to homeless families living in slums and the process of allocation of 7,031 flats is under way and will be completed soon.

According to the Delhi government, 89,400 flats are to be built in three phases for homeless families living in slums under the scheme. These flats will be built on 237 acres in various parts of the city.

The Delhi government is building 52,344 flats in the first phase, that are scheduled to be completed and allotted by 2022. In the second phase, about 18,000 flats are to be built. The remaining flats are to be built during the third phase on land vacated after shifting homeless families to flats built in the first two phases. The target is to complete the three phases by 2025.