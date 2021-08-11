CM reviews construction works in illegal colonies

CM directs officers to complete projects within stipulated timelines

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a status review on construction of roads and streets in unauthorised colonies.

He directed officials to get the projects completed within time and asked them to maintain speed and quality of work. He added that required funds would be disbursed as required by the finance department.

According to the government, 441 projects have been completed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, while 153 are in the final stages.

Development work in 172 out of 352 colonies has been completed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and 69 projects are in progress.

According to the government, the officials concerned thoroughly explained the status of their project works and gave presentations with specific details of their projects in each Assembly constituency.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has unauthorised colonies in 47 Assembly constituencies under its purview where a total of 784 unauthorised colonies have been earmarked.

Approval received

Of these, the government stated, road and street construction projects have received administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions in 755 project works and 737 works have been taken up as of date in 535 unauthorised colonies; 441 projects have been completed the rest are under progress.

The department also laid out an intricate timeline for all their ongoing projects: 50 projects will be completed by September 2021, 187 by December 2021, 49 by March 2022.

Of all the ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 153 works are 76% to 99% complete, 48 projects are 51% to 75% complete.

The progress of roads and drains being handled by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department was also delved into by the officers; they have completed 459 projects whereas 278 are under-construction.

According to the government, 18,340 roads are being built totalling a length of 1,845.73 km by the department; 15,638 roads out of these totalling 1,542.43 km have been constructed and 2,702 roads totalling 303.19 km are under-construction.

Work on 30,606 drains was taken up by the department totalling 3,052.41 km; 27,576 drains of these of 2,661.23-km length have been completed and 3,030 drains are under-construction for a total of 391.18-km length.

Laying pipelines

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department informed that the work of laying pipelines in unauthorised colonies is also in great progress.

The DSIIDC is involved in constructing roads and rainwater drains in unauthorised colonies as well. The DSIIDC officials apprised the CM that in March 2016, the DSIIDC was authorised by the Delhi government to carry out development works in all 1,797 unauthorised colonies except colonies, and development works in 114 colonies were completed from 2016 to 2018.

However, in 2017 and 2018, the Delhi government transferred the responsibility of carrying out work in most of the Assembly constituencies to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Presently, the DSIIDC is doing development work only in 11 Assembly constituencies in which Chhatarpur, Deoli, Bijwasan, Karawal Nagar, Dwarka, Palam, Janakpuri, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Rohini, Delhi Cantt Assembly constituencies are included.

Apart from this, some colonies under Kirari, Vikaspuri, Gokulpur and Bawana Assembly constituencies have been handed over to the DSIIDC for doing development work.

According to the government, the DSIIDC has been entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking development work in 352 unauthorised colonies.

Of these, construction of road and rainwater drain has been completed in 172 colonies, while work is in progress in 69 colonies and funds have been released for proposed work in 111 colonies, the government stated.