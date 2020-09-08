CM launches online portal for filing of consumer complaints

‘24x7 access to portal from home will help people stay safe’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the government’s online portal for e-filing of consumers’ complaints. He said Delhi is the first State to have this system.

Accessible via delhistatecommission.nic.in, the software has been developed by National Informatic Centre (NIC) in coordination with State Bank of India, which is providing payment gateway for payment of fees digitally.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DSCDRC) decided to launch the portal for the convenience of consumers especially due to the pandemic.

Mr. Kejriwal said while the government is encouraging people to stay indoors during the pandemic, the online complaint filing system will prove to be an essential step towards supporting its efforts.

“I am happy that the system of e-filing of consumer complaints is beginning today [Tuesday]. Delhi is the first State to have launched such a system to provide convenience to the citizens. In the last five years, the government has conducted many new experiments and taken many steps which have been discussed nationally and internationally,” he said.

“This is a convenient step for the citizens, they do not need to visit offices, be it an advocate or an ordinary citizen, anyone can file their complaint at the comfort of their homes with 24x7 access and no time limits. The payments can be done online... ,” he added.

According to the government, there are multi-fold benefits of this system, which include ensuring a transparent and hassle-free system for the consumers, enabling modes of digital payment for contactless transactions, ease of digitization of documents, easy tracking of consumer applications, and 24x7 access to the portal.