‘CM kept all 70 promises made before 2015 polls’

Atishi says 4,000 buses will be in place in 6 months as parking depots are ready

AAP leader Atishi on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has fulfilled all promises made before the 2015 elections.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said, “With the fulfilment of the promise of free Wi-Fi for all, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now fulfilled every single promise he made to the people of Delhi in the run-up to the 2015 election. The party had released a 70-point action plan before the election, which had said that free Wi-Fi is a right of the people as it is a basic infrastructure that any modern city should have. It is a big step to empower the youth of the city.”

When The Hindu asked about the promise of increasing the bus fleet by 5,000 and pointed out that the AAP government has been able to procure only about 25 buses in the last four-and-a-half-years, Ms. Atishi, said, “Within the next six months, 4,000 buses will be in place.” She said that the government was not able to purchase new buses as there was no bus depots to park those, adding that the Delhi government has now created them.

