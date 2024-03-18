CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

March 18, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the ED to target Mr. Kejriwal.

The ED had summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money-laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case. Mr. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them “illegal.”

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.