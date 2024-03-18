GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

March 18, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the ED to target Mr. Kejriwal.

The ED had summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money-laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case. Mr. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them “illegal.”

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.