Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in ED cases against him for skipping agency summons

March 16, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in a court on March 16 in connection with ED’s complaint against him for not complying with the Central agency’s summons for interrogation in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam.

The court allowed bail to Mr. Kejriwal on furnishing a bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Kejriwal left court after furnishing the bond after his lawyer requested that he be given bail so that he could leave the court and then proceedings could go on.

Earlier on Friday, a sessions court refused to stay the proceedings against Mr. Kejriwal before a magisterial court on the ED’s complaint against him for skipping summons.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal directed Mr. Kejriwal to approach the metropolitan magistrate for exemption from personal appearance in the matter.

Mr. Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal’s prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

(With PTI inputs)