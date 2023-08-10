HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil society activists to fight against communalism with DOSTI

August 10, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The platform intends to fight misinformation on social media platforms and reach out to people impacted by communal and sectarian violence, said Nandita Narain, former president of the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

The platform intends to fight misinformation on social media platforms and reach out to people impacted by communal and sectarian violence, said Nandita Narain, former president of the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA). | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Several civil society activists on Wednesday founded an umbrella organisation to counter communalism in the country, saying they want to mobilise people against the BJP’s “Hindutva agenda” ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year.

In a statement on Wednesday, they said the Democratic Outreach For Secular Transformation of India (DOSTI) intends to counter hatred with tales of friendship while fighting against “the Hindutva agenda being perpetuated by the BJP-led Central Government”.

The organisation’s members include activist and writer Ram Puniyani and former bureaucrat Harsh Mander. The platform intends to fight misinformation on social media platforms and reach out to people impacted by communal and sectarian violence, said Nandita Narain, former president of the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.