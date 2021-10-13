Civic bodies to organise special sanitation drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday directed officials to make “extra efforts” to ensure cleanliness during the festive season as part of a special sanitation drive.

“We will serve the people of Delhi and respect their sentiments. Chhath Puja celebrations will be held keeping COVID-19 regulations in mind. This sanitation drive will continue till the Chhath Puja festivities conclude,” SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said.

Mr. Suryan, who was on an inspection in the Vasant Vihar ward, said that the “extra efforts” would include an increase in manpower and enhanced night patrolling “especially for Chhath Puja celebrations”. He further instructed officials to remove encroachment from markets and said that a “fine will be imposed for repeated offences”.

NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel said that the special sanitation drive would “run up to November 11” in all areas under its jurisdiction. Officials have been directed to regularly inspect areas and to ensure proper “road sweepings and cleaning of dhalaos”, a press note said.