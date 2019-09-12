Civic bodies step up anti-plastic campaign

The three municipal corporations of Delhi stepped up efforts to put a stop to the prevalence of single-use plastic through the launch of various campaigns on Wednesday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation launched “Plastic Waste Shramdan Campaign” under its jurisdiction. During the next six weeks, various awareness programmes and community mobilisations, cleanliness drives and rallies will take place aimed at large-scale plastic waste collection, disposal and elimination of single-use plastic, the civic body said in a statement.

Kicking off the campaign, the SDMC said that officials held meetings with multiple RWAs and market associations along with rallies to spread awareness about the ban on single-use plastic. Local councillor as well as some MPs like Ramesh Bidhuri participated in the events, the SDMC said.

Up to 500 buildings under the North Corporation will be developed into plastic-free zones in a phased manner, senior officials said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation also launched a campaign, “My 10 Kg Plastic Campaign”. Residents have been asked to collect plastic waste and hand it over to the civic body for proper disposal.