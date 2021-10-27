City’s AQI likely to worsen

The air quality in the city deteriorated to the “moderate” category on Tuesday and it is expected to further worsen, as per official data. The effect of stubble burning is also expected to increase during the week.

“Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category. Fire emission is expected to go up due to dry weather over north India (upwind region) in the next three days and as a result, PM2.5 is likely to increase. Drier conditions tend to increase PM10. Thus, the overall AQI is likely to degrade to moderate to poor category for the next three days,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

On Monday, the contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi was increased rose to 8% and the number of active fires counts in the region went up to 348.

The AQI of Delhi was 139 on Tuesday, up from 82 on Monday, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI.