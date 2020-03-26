City likely to get rainfall, hailstorms today

The Met department on Thursday said that under the influence of a western disturbance, the city could get rain and gusty winds accompanied by hailstorms on Friday.

The forecast for the day read “partly cloudy sky with dust storm/thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph and hailstorms at isolated places”. The maximum temperature which dipped below the 30-degree mark to settle three degrees below normal on Thursday at 29.2 degrees Celsius, is likely to fall to 27 degrees on Friday. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius which will be the same as on Thursday.

On Thursday, the sky turned cloudy in the evening but only traces of rainfall was received till 5.30 p.m.

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather has said that so far, in March, Delhi has received 411% more rain than usual which is uncharacteristic as western disturbances are not usually active in northern India during this pre-monsoon period