City continues to face vaccine shortage, sees 39 new cases

The Capital continues to face a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and stock is likely to last for less than a day, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The city has been facing a similar situation for more than two weeks. The Health Minister had, earlier this month, said 500 vaccination centres were shut due to the shortage.

On Monday morning, the city had only 70,900 doses of Covishield and 2,16,140 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 96,84,216 doses have been administered in the city.

Also, 10,614 doses were administered in the city on Sunday. Fewer people are vaccinated on Sundays as government centres are shut.

The city reported 39 new COVIDcases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,35,949, according to the government bulletin.

There was only one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,044. A total of 56,435 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.07%.