Citizens’ forum launches campaign against hate politics

‘India’s tryst with hate on overdrive’

Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (GNEM), a citizens’ platform known for its work on communal harmony during the COVID, has launched an online campaign on social media urging citizens to speak up against hate politics.

The Manch, as a first step, has asked people to use #HatePoliticsNotInMyName on their social media handles from Martyr’s Day, January 30 onwards.

Several artists have contributed artworks against hate politics, which have been made available to be used as profile images and banners. The campaign will soon announce a series of on-ground and social media programmes.

Opposes hate crimes

The GNEM, in a press statement, stated that it was committed to creating a platform to challenge hate politics and not let it poison people’s social lives.

“India’s tryst with hate is on overdrive. Terrorising Muslims and Christians on a daily basis seems to be the new norm. Lynchings of Muslims in various parts of the country have been followed by namaz disruptions every Friday in Gurugram,” the press note said.

“In several States, like Uttar Pradesh, interfaith marriages have been criminalised with Muslim men married to Hindu women being harassed by vigilante mobs and subsequently being arrested by the police. Online attempts at humiliating and terrorising Muslim women are part of the same ecosystem of hate. Christmas has become an occasion for vigilante mobs to further spread their ambit of hatred,” the statement said, adding that “we would be failing our children and future generations if we allow India to be held hostage by those whose only faith is hate”.

The forum said the campaign had received enthusiastic support since its launch with hundreds of people on the net using #HatePoliticsNotInMyName and forwarding the artwork for peace and harmony.