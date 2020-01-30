Citing violations, poll panel issues reminder: follow model code

Political parties were on Wednesday reminded to follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Delhi Assembly elections, by the Election Commission of India, which cited “several instances of undesirable public utterances” that are in violation of the code.

Writing to all recognised national and State political parties, the EC said: “During the general election to the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory [NCT] of Delhi, several instances of undesirable public utterances have come to the Commission’s notice, which are in violation of the conditions of MCC. The Commission had issued various instructions on observance of Model Code of Conduct from time to time [sic].”

The EC repeated the instructions that included that no appeals should be made on caste or communal lines and no activities that may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred should be attempted. Political parties were asked to reiterate the instructions to their candidates and functionaries.

Ahead of the February 8 elections, the EC has issued notices to two BJP leaders, Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, for making statements that have the potential to disturb communal harmony.