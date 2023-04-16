HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children take centre stage to raise awareness about sexual abuse of boys

Performances were organised on the occasion of the Blue Umbrella Day, marked across the world, to encourage adults to play a bigger role in protecting boys from harm and caring for them in ways that best support their well-being

April 16, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI 

Alisha Dutta
Children performing a play on the occasion of Blue Umbrella Day at Dilli Haat on Saturday.

Children performing a play on the occasion of Blue Umbrella Day at Dilli Haat on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A motley crowd at Dilli Haat sat in rapt attention to watch a bunch of children attempting to introduce the audience to something often overlooked by adults — the sexual abuse of boys. Through their performance, the children aimed to highlight the abuse of young boys which more often than not goes unreported.

Through mediums like street plays, dance and mime shows, children aged between 8 and 14, associated with Butterflies, an NGO, performed at various locations of the city, including Dilli Haat, to sensitise the public about sexual abuse of boys. The performances were organised on the occasion of the Blue Umbrella Day, marked across the world, to encourage adults to play a bigger role in protecting boys from harm and caring for them in ways that best support their well-being.

The various acts revolved around demystifying notions of masculinity that let adults believe that male children are not in the need of parental vigilance like girls, and that they can protect themselves. “The campaign emphasised on the fact that sexual violence is experienced by both girls and boys. They both need care and protection,” said Rita Panicker, director, Butterflies.

Related Topics

Delhi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.