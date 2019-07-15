Chef stabbed to deathfor resisting snatching

In a snatching attempt, a 22-year-old chef of a south Delhi restaurant was stabbed to death by two drug addicts at Andrews Ganj bus stop on the Outer Ring Road opposite to Defence Colony police station on July 13 night, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Shyam Bodh Sah, hailed from Madhubani. He was on his way home in Zamrudpur on his cycle from a restaurant in Defence Colony where he used to work, when two youth killed him, the police said.

Vijay Kumar, DCP (South), said that the accused involved in the case were arrested few hours after the incident, from a park near Ansal Plaza, adding that the knife used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from their possession.

“We have held two youth in the case. One has been identified as Rahul (23) and the other claims to be a minor, but we are verifying his age. We have recovered the knife and the bloodstained clothes of the accused,” said Mr. Kumar.

The accused tried to mislead the police initially by claiming it was an incident of road rage where the victim’s bicycle brazed them after which an altercation ensued between the two sides and they killed him.

However, on cross questioning, one of them revealed that having failed to snatch the victim’s mobile phone, they stabbed him, the police said

The PCR received a call at 12.10 a.m. on Sunday regarding an “accident”. Before they reached the spot, a car driver had taken the injured chef to AIIMS. The police reached AIIMS where doctors had declared the man brought dead. He had sustained stab injuries on the chest.

The bus stop, which is located above a subway, turns into a den of drug addicts and other anti-social elements at night, said a local who wished not to be named.

Mr. Kumar said it seems that two youth had come out from subway and held the victim who was riding his bicycle on the service lane. They tried to snatch his phone and when he resisted, they stabbed him on the chest and fled. During the attack, the victim was carrying a mobile phone, had ₹450 in his wallet.

Ram Lakhan Sah, the deceased’s cousin, said that Shyam had bought the phone around two years back with the bonus he got on Diwali.

He used to earn ₹12,000 a month and was saving for the medical treatment of his elder brother who is mentally ill and also for the marriage of his younger sister. His parents are old and unemployed. He might have fought with the accused since he knew he could not afford another phone.