Chandni Chowk blaze rages on for fourth day

November 28, 2022 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Firefighting operations at Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk continued for the fourth day on Sunday, with a dozen firefighters trying to douse the blaze in a few shops.

Sources said that eight fire tenders are at the spot, and the fire has been largely brought under control. The police said that over 200 shops have been damaged in the massive blaze, which likely broke out at the electronic appliances market late Thursday after a short circuit. Several buildings had collapsed in the fire, with losses to traders running into crores of rupees.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had on Saturday visited the spot and said that a multi-disciplinary committee to look into the ways and means of addressing issues pertaining to fire hazards has been constituted and it will submit a report within 30 days. The police have lodged a case under IPC Sections 285 and 336 against unknown persons and are assisting firefighters at the spot.