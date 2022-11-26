Nearly 100 shops destroyed in Chandni Chowk market fire

November 26, 2022 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Around 100 shops were gutted in a fire at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk on Thursday night.

Firefighting operations continued till Friday morning, but the blaze started again in a few shops in the evening. “Around 6 p.m., the blaze erupted again. Around 70 to 80 fire tenders are still at the spot trying to douse the fire,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said they received a fire call around 9 p.m. on Thursday, following which 31 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were rushed to the spot for cooling operations. Fire officers said the blaze had started at a shop due to a short circuit and had thereon spread to adjacent shops, all of which sell electrical appliances.

Till Friday morning, 22 fire tenders were conducting the cooling operation and the fire was brought under control after over 12-hour-long operation, said the fire officers. Police said portions of several buildings collapsed when some AC compressors exploded.

“Four to five buildings, each housing 20 to 25 shops, have been affected by the fire while three buildings have collapsed,” said DCP Kalsi.

He said legal action will be taken according to the law once the fire is extinguished and a detailed assessment of the damage is done.

Narrow bylanes inside the market made it difficult for fire tenders to control the blaze, said the fire officers. “We had to extend the hose by a long distance to reach the buildings which were on fire,” a DFS officer said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet, terming it a “sad incident” and said he is taking stock of the situation from the district administration.