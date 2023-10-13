HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central govt., WHO officials lauded DJB: Minister

October 13, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that after visiting two water treatments plants — run by the Delhi Jal Board — officials of the Central government, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the entire process of purifying and distributing water in Delhi. “All officials praised the process of purifying and distributing water on such a large scale by the Jal Board. The DJB provides clean and safe drinking water to approximately 25 million residents of Delhi,” Mr. Bharadwaj said. 

Related Topics

Delhi / water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.