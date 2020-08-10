Cases rising as many from outside getting tested: Jain

1,300 new cases reported in Capital

The Capital recorded 1,300 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,45,427. In the past 24 hours, 13 deaths were reported taking the total fatalities to 4,111, said a heath bulletin from the Delhi government.

With the recovery of 1,225 people, the total number of recoveries now stands at 1,30,587. There are 10,729 active cases in the city at present, the bulletin added, out of which 5,462 patients are under home isolation. Out of the 13,527 hospital beds available, the government said that 3,084 were occupied. At the Dedicated Covid Care Centres 711 out of 10,146 beds are occupied.

A total of 5,702 RT-PCR and 18,085 rapid-antigen tests were conducted, according to the bulletin, taking the total number of tests done so far to 11,92,082. The number of containment zones stands at 472 in Delhi.

Reacting to the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the city over the past few days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the rise was due to patients from outside getting tested in Delhi.

“There have been reports that COVID-19 cases are increasing in the national capital. Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence there is a rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here,” Mr. Jain said.