Car catches fire at SDMC junkyard
A car parked at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation godown at Sheikh Sarai caught fire on Wednesday.
Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said they received a call about the fire and rushed 13 tenders to the spot.
“A car was parked near the boundary wall of Soami Nagar Gurdwara Road, close to a compost unit. It seems that the fire initially broke out in the parked vehicle and later spread to the fibre sheets on the boundary wall. The fire then spread to other dumped vehicles,” the SDMC said.
The SDMC further clarified that the fire was doused around 7.30 a.m.
