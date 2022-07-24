Capital reports first Monkeypox case; CM assures Delhiites of preparedness

Patient is stable and recovering: Kejriwal

Patient is stable and recovering: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government has made arrangements to set up a separate isolation ward at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) for patients infected with Monkeypox.

He also asked Delhiites not to panic, saying the situation was “under control”.

The Capital reported its first case of Monkeypox on Sunday when a 34-year-old man, a resident of west Delhi, with no foreign travel history tested positive. This is the fourth case recorded in the country with the other three cases reported from Kerala.

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “The patient is stable and recovering. There is no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites.”

In a statement, the Delhi Congress said that the Delhi Government should take utmost care in tackling Monkeypox so as to not repeat what happened with the spread of the COVID-19.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that with the World Health Organization having declared Monkeypox a global health emergency, the Delhi Government should take extra precautions.

He added that with former Health Minister Satyender Jain in jail for a money laundering case, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been given charge of health overburdened with many other portfolios, the State’s health sector is suffering.

“What was concerning was that the infected patient in Delhi has no travel history and it was essential to immediately trace the source of his infection, and find out whether he has infected other people. The Capital is without a full-fledged Health Minister, which is a matter of grave concern,” Mr. Kumar said.