Capital may get respite from ‘severe’ pollution on Saturday

The air quality of Delhi slipped to “very poor” category on Wednesday and the pollution is likely to increase on Thursday and reach “severe” category on Friday, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The city is expected to receive a respite from severe pollution on Saturday due to a passing western disturbance.

On Wednesday, the average level of PM 2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 2.5 times (155.1 ug/m3) the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards, in Delhi and NCR at 6 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). But the level is more than six times the safe limit (25 ug/m3) set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Advisory to public

People are advised to avoid all outdoor physical activity and keep medicine handy if they suffer from asthma and close windows of rooms.

“Stop outdoor activity at early morning and after sunset. Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty or fatigue,” an advisory issued by SAFAR said.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 301 (very poor) up from Tuesday’s 242, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB, which is the average of the last 24 hours.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to Delhi’s pollution was 14% on Wednesday and is expected to fall to 7% on Thursday.

“The air quality will further deteriorate by Thursday towards higher end of very poor and may touch severe in some parts of Delhi by November 22,” SAFAR said.