Delhi

Cancelling Class 12 exams a ‘big relief’, says Kejriwal

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the PM.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the cancellation of Class 12 board exams a “big relief”, after the Centre announced its decision to this effect amid the pandemic.

“I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the decision was taken in the interest of students, by putting an end to their anxiety, as well as those of parents and teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, and has been against the idea of conducting the exams, said: “I am happy that the never-ending Class 12 for 1.5 crore students of the country will finally end.”

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the PM, in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 11:11:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cancelling-class-12-exams-a-big-relief-says-kejriwal/article34702857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY