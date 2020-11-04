Can give Delhi more ventilators: Centre

Move comes after several private hospitals indicated a near 100% ICU occupancy

The Union Health Ministry has said that it will provide additional ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients if required in Delhi.

The move comes after several private hospitals in the Capital indicated a near 100% ICU ventilator bed-occupancy and government hospitals displayed availability of only a few beds.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “Though no requirement has been indicated so far, we are in a position to give support if required.”

He added that the government is doing a daily review of bed availability in Central government hospitals in Delhi and currently 80 beds in RML Hospital, 140 in Safdarjung and 1,200 in AIIMS are available. “Private hospitals have been asked to display the number of COVID-19 beds and their availability,” he added.

Speaking about the rising number of cases in some parts of the country and the need to maintain caution, NITI Aayog (health) member V.K. Paul said: “While we appeal to everyone to wear a mask, we also appeal the older population to stay indoors as much as possible. NCR is an urban conglomerate and hence spike in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram should be seen together in relation with pollution, individual behaviour, surveillance and containment key.”