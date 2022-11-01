Delhi

Bus mows down woman in Karol Bagh

A 27-year-old woman was mowed down by a private bus on Monday in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, police said.

A PCR call was received around 10.10 am on Monday about an accident at Karol Bagh’s Faiz Road area. Police said the victim, identified as Sapna Yadav, who worked as a receptionist at a logistics company, was coming to Jhandewalan Extension from Loni when the bus hit her.

A senior police officer said efforts are on to arrest the accused bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, as well as to trace the vehicle’s owner.


