BSES ties up with Australian company

Electricity discom BSES has tied up with an Australian company to set up a consumer-to-consumer solar power trading system based on blockchain technology, the firm said on Wednesday.

It claimed that a study had been successfully undertaken and that the system could be rolled out if regulatory approvals are established. The discom also plans to run a pilot project amidst a group of gated communities in Dwarka, which generates about five to six megawatts of solar power. Through the system, consumers would be able to trade solar power between each other instead of having it spill back into the grid, the discom said.