BSES ties up with Australian company

Electricity discom BSES has tied up with an Australian company to set up a consumer-to-consumer solar power trading system based on blockchain technology, the firm said on Wednesday.
It claimed that a study had been successfully undertaken and that the system could be rolled out if regulatory approvals are established. The discom also plans to run a pilot project amidst a group of gated communities in Dwarka, which generates about five to six megawatts of solar power. Through the system, consumers would be able to trade solar power between each other instead of having it spill back into the grid, the discom said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor