Delhi

Boutique owner held for injuring 4

A 29-year-old boutique owner was arrested for allegedly injuring four persons, including an ice cream vendor in Amar Colony on Friday night, the police said.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Roshni Arora, a resident of Faridabad. The injured has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Sapna Kumari, Guddu and Harshit Kaur. The police said that Mukesh told them that he was buying ice cream when the luxury car hit them.

The accused allegedly told police that she was having ice cream while sitting in the car with her dog when it jumped and the gear changed leading to the accident.

