Book on late anti-apartheid diplomat gets Indian edition

January 06, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian edition of a book honouring late diplomat Enuga Sreenivasulu Reddy was launched at the India International Centre here on Friday.

A prominent Gandhian, Reddy held many key positions at the United Nations to represent India’s voice against South Africa’s erstwhile racist policies, most notably as Secretary of its ‘Special Committee Against Apartheid’ and director of its ‘Centre Against Apartheid’. E.S. Reddy — Festschirft, co-edited by South African scholars Jairam Reddy and Selvan Naidoo, includes essays on his life and work.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including former West Bengal Governor and bureaucrat Gopalkrishna Gandhi, columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni, and Counselor (Political) at the South African High Commission Sedula Mashudubele Mamabolo.

Latha Reddy, former Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and the late diplomat’s daughter, joined the event online and thanked those who celebrated her father.