Bomb threat to five schools in Delhi, searches underway

May 01, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students and parents outside Delhi Public School, Noida, after several schools received a bomb threat, in Noida, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Students and parents outside Delhi Public School, Noida, after several schools received a bomb threat, in Noida, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Panic gripped schools in the national capital after five of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email, they said.

Also read: 13 schools in Chennai get bomb threat; police say it is a hoax

All five schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.

