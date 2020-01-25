BJP’s outreach programme begins today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will embark on a massive public outreach programme from Saturday. It will include 12,000 small public meetings at which the party will focus on national issues, such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), as part of its 14-day electoral campaign in the Capital.

In addition to these national issues, a senior party leader said, the BJP will also focus on the conferment of ownership rights on residents of unauthorised colonies and the in-situ rehabilitation of slum clusters with a daily target of organising 400 such meetings featuring 250 leaders — from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda to its councillors.

“Candidates fielded on each constituency have been given a choice in regard to focussing on the issue which they believe is most significant in the respective areas,” a senior party leader said.