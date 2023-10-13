HamberMenu
BJP workers stage protest, demand Kejriwal’s resignation

More than 50 leaders and party workers detained as protesters breach police barricade

October 13, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers shouting slogans during a protest outside the AAP headquarters on Thursday.

BJP workers shouting slogans during a protest outside the AAP headquarters on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Leaders and workers of the BJP’s Delhi unit on Thursday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over alleged corruption in his government.

Led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, thousands of workers participated in the demonstration. Some of them breached the police barricades placed some distance away from the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg, resulting in the detention of more than 50 BJP leaders and workers at the I.P. Estate police station.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Sachdeva said, “The Kejriwal government came to power with the promise of giving free electricity and water to all. But after winning the elections, it made the electricity and water concession a vote bank scheme.”

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “We will continue the protests till the time Kejriwal also goes to jail. Today, I would like to congratulate the Delhi BJP workers that by coming in such large numbers they have made this campaign against Kejriwal successful.”

“Those whom Mr. Kejriwal called honest are under investigation now. The day is not far when the Chief Minister will also be in jail,” he added.

