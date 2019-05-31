BJP team discusses govt.’s college fund order with L-G

A delegation led by the BJP, including DU teachers, on Thursday called on L-G Anil Baijal to request him to urge the Delhi government to withdraw its direction to stop the release of funds to 28 colleges that are fully or partly funded by it.

Led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, the delegation also comprised Professor Rakesh Kumar Pandey, president of National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), and other office-bearers of the NDTF seeking to urge the L-G for early intervention in the interests of the “academic and administrative functioning” of these colleges.

“The delegation submitted a memorandum to the L-G requesting him to direct Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to withdraw his letter dated April 16 to the Secretary, Higher Education, that no funds should be released till the governing bodies are formed in these colleges,” Mr. Gupta said.

The delegation, according to Mr. Gupta, highlighted that the move of the Delhi government was causing “grave financial crisis” amongst the teaching, non-teaching staff and students of these colleges for no fault of their own.

Hampering functioning

They further submitted that as the admission process and the new academic session had begun in these colleges, their academic and administrative functioning were also being effected.

“The L-G patiently heard the delegation and assured that he would take up matter with the Delhi government to resolve the impasse at the earliest,” Mr. Gupta said.

In a related development, the BJP leader said that Mr. Baijal was also apprised of a “big scam” in the Delhi government’s Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) effecting a large number of “honest and genuine aspirants”.

Calls for probe

Mr. Gupta said the L-G was also urged to institute a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) into the alleged scam putting the future of those aspiring to regular posts of instructors in various trades — such as electricians, fitters, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics among others — at stake.

“We submitted a memorandum to the L-G pointing out various discrepancies such as cheating and copying in exams, bribery among others. These irregularities call for necessary action at the earliest,” he added.