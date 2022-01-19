BJP selling schools run by civic bodies to make money: AAP

‘DDA should hand over all corporation schools to Delhi govt.’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP has mastered selling public properties and is now selling schools run by municipal corporations to make money.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said that he has raised the issue with Lt.-Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to make sure that the BJP doesn’t sell land belonging to schools.

“The DDA [Delhi Development Authority] gave land to municipal corporations to build schools and it is extremely condemnable and unforgivable that the BJP-ruled civic bodies are selling it for commercial purposes,” Mr. Bharti said.

He also said that the DDA should hand over all the corporation-run schools to the Delhi government.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has repeatedly clarified that no school land is being sold and actually car parkings are being constructed under the PPP model on the demand of local residents and traders.

“We fail to understand why AAP leaders are opposing construction of car parkings,” he said.