BJP leaders to mobilise party workers from today

The senior leadership of the BJP, including Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Singh Puri, will mobilise party cadre for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, at meetings scheduled across each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Capital, starting Sunday.

Mr. Javadekar and Mr. Puri will attend meetings being held under the ‘Shahri Kendra Pramukh Sammelan’ programme in New Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies. Local MPs and other senior leaders, including national office-bearers, such as Bhupendra Yadav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey, Shyam Jaju, Dushyant Gautam, Vijender Gupta, Vijay Goel and Satish Upadhyay will also address the meetings.

“Senior leaders will interact with 3,786 shahri kendra conveners and other office-bearers to get feedback on local issues and discuss ways to mobilise booth-level workers,” a senior party leader said, adding that former and current legislators and municipal councillors will also be part of the meetings.