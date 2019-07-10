BJP leaders call for unity within party

The BJP convened a meeting to discuss its strategy for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at its State headquarters here on Monday. According to insiders, it was also an exercise in “reducing differences” between senior members of its local leadership.

The meeting was chaired by national organisational secretary Ramlal.

Detailed road map

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said a detailed road map regarding the party’s campaign for the ensuing elections had been prepared, stress was laid on working in a united manner to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power and ensure the formation of a BJP government, party insiders claimed.

“Some leaders who attended the meeting, including Mr. Tiwari, suggested that leaders should voice differences within the party instead of airing them through the media as was happening,” said a party source.

In a video message regarding the meeting, Mr. Tiwari said, “We will work in a united way to bring back the BJP to power in Delhi.”

According to sources, there was an agreement among the participants regarding the fact that it would be “difficult to defeat the AAP” if the entire leadership “is not on the same page over common issues”.

It was also agreed, sources claimed, that the seven BJP Lok Sabha MPs should work in a “coordinated manner” with Delhi unit leaders and should “monitor” the working of three BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city.

“The BJP has prepared a beautiful roadmap regarding its strategy for the Assembly polls; at the meeting, all the unfulfilled promises made by political parties to the citizens of Delhi over the years need to be fulfilled,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“Whether it is the issue of corruption, or issues related to public transport as well as pollution in the Capital, the BJP will ensure that all the steps needed to improve the condition of the city in these and many more respects are taken care of,” Mr. Tiwari added.