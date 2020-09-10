BJP is sending notices for demolition of slums: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said that the Central government has started pasting notices outside many slums, notifying that their houses will be demolished. The party said that it will approach the Supreme Court against it if needed.
“The BJP is pasting these notices outside houses in slums across Delhi. These notices are against humanity, against the Constitution, against the right to live. I want to tell the BJP that till Arvind Kejriwal is alive, not even one family’s house will be allowed to be demolished,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said while addressing a press conference.
“The slum dwellers should not worry because CM Kejriwal, who is your elder brother, will not allow any displacement of the slum dwellers in the city,” he added.
‘Illegal’ notices
Terming the notices as “illegal”, Mr. Chadha said that the party will approach the Supreme Court against them if needed and also protest on the streets.
Mr. Chadha also alleged that it was a conspiracy by the BJP and demolishing a person’s house without giving an alternative accommodation was against the law.
“Today I want to expose the BJP and challenge them. I have with me various notices served by the BJP-ruled Central government. One such notice which was put at various houses of the slum dwellers of the Tughlakabad area noted that they have to evacuate their house by September 11. After this, their houses will be demolished. At the same time in some other areas, notices were issued which noted that by September 14 the slum dwellers will need to evacuate their houses,” the AAP leader said.
