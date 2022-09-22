BJP demands inquiry into ‘illegal’ DDC appointments

AAP terms the allegations 'slander', says BJP devoid of 'real issues'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of appointing “his people” in the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) and

demanded that Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena institute an inquiry into the matter.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh alleged that the Chief Minister had misused his powers and “illegally appointed AAP workers” in the DDC, a think tank and advisory body set up by the Delhi government.

He also alleged that the DDC members were paid salaries and facilities on a par with administrative officers, which amounted to another “scam”.

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the allegations “slander” being levelled at the Delhi government since the BJP was devoid of any “real issues”.

“All vice-chairmen and members who have been appointed in the commission [DDC] are AAP social media workers and have nothing to do with the development of the city,” Mr. Singh said.

‘Pary work on govt. funds’

“The AAP workers go to different States and do the work of the party on the government’s funds. This is not only wrong but also misuse of public money,” he said.

The MP added that a complaint to this effect had already been lodged with Raj Niwas which, according to sources, is being examined.

Responding to the charges, AAP dared the BJP to initiate an investigation into the issue and “throw all of its leaders in jail”.

“The truth is, neither the CBI nor the ED could find anything in any of their investigations, be it the [now-scrapped] excise policy or our schools,” AAP stated.

“Whatever they are saying is nothing but a gimmick; if we had done anything wrong there would be an investigation into it not a press conference,” the party added.